Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Caitlyn Jenner 'Man In A Dress,' Jenner Hits Back

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner got into a Twitter feud Monday, with Greene deliberately misgendering the former reality TV star.

Born Bruce Jenner, the former Olympian athlete came out as a trans woman in 2015. Earlier this year, she announced her candidacy for California governor.

Jenner, who is a staunch conservative, appeared at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). This apparently triggered Greene, who took to Twitter to urge other Republicans to "stop promoting" Jenner.