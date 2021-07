Portland Trail Blazers small forward Carmelo Anthony is once again set to hit the free agency market after the 2020-21 NBA season. After what they have done during one of the darkest times of his NBA career, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 10-time NBA All-Star agrees to sign another veteran minimum deal and stay with the Trail Blazers.

However, his free agency decision is still expected to be influenced by the path the Trail Blazers are planning to take in the 2021 offseason.