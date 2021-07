One of the teams that are closely monitoring Lillard's situation with the Trail Blazers is the Golden State Warriors. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have already "internally discussed the idea" of bringing Lillard to the Bay Area in the 2021 offseason.

"Would the Warriors get involved? Yes," Slater wrote, as quoted by NBC Sports. "They’d make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I’m sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland."