The Best Podcasts For Men Who Want To Level Up

Man smiling with purple background
Unsplash | M. Brauer
Health
Jacob Highley

Podcasting has become a highly popular form of education and edification. Originally known as “audioblogging” in the 1980s, the ability to communicate information in a readily accessible medium quickly gained traction over the last several decades in particular.

Furthermore, the topics discussed via these online talking sessions have become expansive to say the least.

Whether it is about health, fashion, finances, politics or Marvel, there is a podcast talking about it!

(Apple now hosts over 500,000 podcasts and sports over 50 billion podcast downloads!)

And the only thing more incredible than that is the people who run the podcasts like athlete redemption legend, Rich Roll. (From "The Rich Roll Podcast")

1. The Tim Ferriss Show

Tim Ferriss hosing show
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:TNW_Conference_2010_-_Day_2_(4576132144).jpg

Author of the New York Times bestsellers The 4-Hour Work Week, Body and Chef, Ferriss is a legend in his own right, but he doesn’t focus on himself. His goal during each podcast is to examine how the biggest names in successful industries got where there are today. It’s like looking at real life case-studies over and over again so that you see patterns. He also isn’t a pushover when it comes to lengthy discussions. Episodes can be over 3 hours long when he gets into it, but the insights he covers are phenomenal!

2. Jocko Podcast

Jocko Willink on show
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin

The Jocko Podcast isn’t about fluff and puff. It is the definition of masculinity and manhood. Jocko Willink was responsible for training all of the Navy Seals on the West Coast, he was highly decorated in the Iraq War, and even held the rank of commander! The podcast is designed to discuss what it means to be a leader, have discipline, and move your career forward the way you need it to! Be warned, this podcast will bring the attention back on you, not your circumstances. This isn’t about blame storming, it is about you being the difference in your life.

3. The Joe Rogan Experience

Giphy

Joe Rogan’s name is synonymous with podcast stardom. The entertainer, martial artist, and former UFC Commentator has over 1000 episodes listed online and has interviewed the biggest names in practically every industry.

From controversial figures like Alex Jones to tech icons like Elon Musk (who smoked drugs on the show!) Rogan isn’t the kind of guy to mince words, and chooses to say it as he sees it.

His show is both polarizing and highly entertaining. If there was a podcast that had a little for everyone, it could very well be Rogan’s!

4. 10% Happier With Dan Harris

Dan Harris hosting podcast
Gettyimages | Rob Kim

A unique take on being happy and achieving success, Dan Harris’s podcast asks some fascinating questions about what it means to live an enlightened life. It isn’t just about meditation either.

Both Harris and his guests ask introspective questions about their goals, dreams, emotional state, mental health, and spirituality.

After experiencing a panic attack, Dan wrote the book “10% Happier” and even created an app to help people meditate. His following online grows and is something you just have to experience to appreciate.

