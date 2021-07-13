The Best Podcasts For Men Who Want To Level Up

Podcasting has become a highly popular form of education and edification. Originally known as “audioblogging” in the 1980s, the ability to communicate information in a readily accessible medium quickly gained traction over the last several decades in particular.

Furthermore, the topics discussed via these online talking sessions have become expansive to say the least.

Whether it is about health, fashion, finances, politics or Marvel, there is a podcast talking about it!

(Apple now hosts over 500,000 podcasts and sports over 50 billion podcast downloads!)

And the only thing more incredible than that is the people who run the podcasts like athlete redemption legend, Rich Roll. (From "The Rich Roll Podcast")