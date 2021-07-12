Bill Cosby Verdict Was Traumatic For Survivors But Might Inspire Some To Speak Out, Expert Says

Bill Cosby was released from the Pennsylvania prison system in June, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to toss his sexual assault conviction on an apparent technicality.

The decision shocked the American public and stunned sexual assault survivors, reigniting the national conversation about the #MeToo movement.

According to one trauma expert, the 83-year-old comedian's scandalous release from prison sends a terrible signal to sexual assault survivors and shows that rich and powerful men often don't face consequences for their actions.

Keep reading to find out what else the expert said.