Border Patrol Agent Arrested On Drug Smuggling Charges

United States Border Patrol agent Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr. was arrested last week on charges that he helped smuggle drugs through a checkpoint near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials revealed Monday.

As reported by Business Insider, Pena allegedly accepted $1,000 -- on two separate occasions -- in exchange for helping a vehicle smuggle at least 11 pounds of cocaine through a checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas.

The 22-year-old Pena now faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million fine.