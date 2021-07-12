The Real Reason Lost Was Cancelled

Lost may have be a ratings hit for ABC throughout its six-season run but sadly, the popular drama never aired a seventh season.

Over 10 years after the show's final episode in May 2010, there are still calls for reboots and spinoffs from the series' many fans. However, as showrunner Carlton Cuse recently explained, there were "two problems" that stood in the way of a seventh season, and likely prevented creators from considering spinoffs.

During an interview with The Independent, via Digital Spy, Cuse revealed what those issues were.