Britney Spears Goes Code Red In Plunging Nightie

Scroll for the photo. The above one comes from a prior "RED" snap - Britney has never explained the meaning behind "RED," but fans do know that it follows the "Rose" photos from 2020, these forming part of photography project "Project Rose."

While "Rose" brought the blonde in innocent flower crown photos from her backyard, "RED" ups the ante, as was evident with the latest snap. Britney posed in a strappy, red-accent black minidress, showing off her cleavage, killer legs, and throwing a knowing expression out.