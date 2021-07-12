Trending Stories
Britney Spears Goes Code Red In Plunging Nightie

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is bringing back "RED." The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday switched back to a mode making headlines earlier this year - "RED" was the vibe in April 2021 as the "Toxic" singer posed in shorts, pantyhose, and a sheer shirt to debut the mysterious phase, and it looks like it's back. On Sunday, and posting for her 31.1 million Instagram followers, Britney shared a busty and leggy shot of herself in a skimpy nightie and high heels, also going cryptic in her caption. Check it out below.

Phase 'RED'

Britney Spears in sheer shirt
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. The above one comes from a prior "RED" snap - Britney has never explained the meaning behind "RED," but fans do know that it follows the "Rose" photos from 2020, these forming part of photography project "Project Rose."

While "Rose" brought the blonde in innocent flower crown photos from her backyard, "RED" ups the ante, as was evident with the latest snap. Britney posed in a strappy, red-accent black minidress, showing off her cleavage, killer legs, and throwing a knowing expression out.

See The Photo Below

The "Piece of Me" singer, fresh from addressing a judge on June 23 amid her conservatorship drama, captioned her post: "All has been said and done full circle...back to RED!!!"

The photo is now approaching 1 million likes. Unsurprisingly, #FreeBritney tops comments as fans continue to rally behind the singer, now 13 years under father Jamie Spears' grip. The latest sees the songstress seeking a new lawyer after court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham recently resigned. Scroll for more photos and details after the snap.

Explaining Her Phases

Britney Spears outdoors in flower crown
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears, who has returned to "Rose" this summer with throwbacks as she modeled the peasant blouse seen so many times on her Instagram, defended the images last year as fans lashed out over her repetitive updates.

"Just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old,” she explained, continuing: “Yes, I know I did wear the same top 17 times. But it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you will be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future."

Admits Lying About Being Happy

Britney's court appeal, seeing her deem her conservatorship "abusive" as she claimed her team has forced her to take contraceptives and Lithium against her will, followed up the June 23 speech with a heartfelt post to fans.

"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light," she wrote.

