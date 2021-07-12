Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill is stealing the limelight at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The 25-year-old model big-time owned her red carpet moment at the premiere of Peaceful on Saturday, rocking up to the annual French Riviera event in a jaw-dropping black sheer gown, one that came crystal-embellished and just about protecting the lingerie model's modesty. Smoldering from head to toe in the elegant and backless number, Taylor stunned the cameras as the ritzy soirée also brought a star-studded turnout. Check it out below.