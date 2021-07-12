Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

Scroll for the photo. Kristin founded Uncommon James in 2017, also making 2020 headlines for opening up the brand's first brick-and-mortar store. The Laguna Beach alum, who also runs Little James Clothing, updated all golden tan and looking sassy as she posed in bright light and by a gilt mirror - golds here matched the hues on a high-waisted bikini, with an earth-toned jacket and belt adding super-stylish flourishes.

Kristin, rocking a long and wavy bob, also wore a tiered gold necklace from her popular line.