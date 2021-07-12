Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Highlights Masculine Accessory In Ocean Outfit

Salma Hayek close up
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is enjoying a bit of a joke as the ocean breeze fashions her famous brunette locks into what she called a "mustache." The 54-year-old actress is currently in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, with a weekend photo of The Eternals star stunned her Instagram followers. Posing on an ocean-view balciny taking in the Mediterranean waters, the Mexican superstar sent out major style vibes in '90s flared Gucci jeans, but her caption was alerting fans to something higher up. Check it out below.

Little Tache Moment

Salma Hayek home selfie
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Salma, known for her sense of humor and recently chowing down on tacos in a throwback as she said she wished she could "still eat ten of them without consequences," posted with an ultra-glam snap as she took in rays and gave Italian label Gucci a giant nod.

The MCU star went trendy in blue jeans with a red Gucci label near the bottom, also highlighting her slim waist in a white tee and fitted navy blue jacket. Salma exuded elegance via a statement red handbag, completing the daytime look with shades.

See The Photo Below

The Frida star did, indeed, seem to have caught the maritime breeze, something that got humorously mentioned in a caption as Salma told her 18.3 million followers: "Mustache courtesy of the wind in Cannes."

A French flag and heart emoji finish came with Salma tagging the famous Festival de Cannes, an event this year graced by the likes of actress Priyanka Chopra, fashionista Carla Bruni, and legendary French star Catherine Deneuve.

Over 174,000 likes have been left. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Salma Hayek in black outdoors by the sea
SalmaHayek/Instagram

The Gucci look yesterday comes as buzz rises over Salma's upcoming House of Gucci movie, one co-starring singer Lady Gaga and Hollywood heavyweight Al Pacino. Hayek actually gained weight for the role, and she's admitted she's struggled to lose it.

The actress has also been addressing her career more widely, with a 2021 Variety feature seeing her reflect on racism in the Holllywood industry - Hayek has previously made claims that she was turned down for roles on account of being Mexican.

Talking Hispanic Hate

Speaking to the media outlet, Salma said:

"In my case, I was already a very big star in my country. I was bringing the Latino market into the theaters. I know some of the studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time."

"Even when I did “Frida,” it was an art-house film that had a successful box office. But they ignored it. I still didn’t get the leads," she added. Salma has since topped the U.S. box office with new movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

