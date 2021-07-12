Salma Hayek Highlights Masculine Accessory In Ocean Outfit

Salma Hayek is enjoying a bit of a joke as the ocean breeze fashions her famous brunette locks into what she called a "mustache." The 54-year-old actress is currently in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, with a weekend photo of The Eternals star stunned her Instagram followers. Posing on an ocean-view balciny taking in the Mediterranean waters, the Mexican superstar sent out major style vibes in '90s flared Gucci jeans, but her caption was alerting fans to something higher up. Check it out below.