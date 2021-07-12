Rumer Willis Stuns In Bikini Amid 'Skinny' Backlash

Rumer Willis is doubling down on the bikini action amid her skinny-shaming storm. The 32-year-old actress and daughter to Demi Moore has made headlines galore this month as she, 48-year-old Demi, and sisters Tallulah and Scout all pose in swimwear for Andie Swim, although it was photos outside of the aforementioned label that caused a hoopla on Rumer's Instagram ahead of the weekend.

Rumer, followed by 893,000, whacked on two subsequent bikini shots as she went stringy and retro - she's since clapped back over hate and now she's back with more.