Rumer Willis Stuns In Bikini Amid 'Skinny' Backlash

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rumer Willis is doubling down on the bikini action amid her skinny-shaming storm. The 32-year-old actress and daughter to Demi Moore has made headlines galore this month as she, 48-year-old Demi, and sisters Tallulah and Scout all pose in swimwear for Andie Swim, although it was photos outside of the aforementioned label that caused a hoopla on Rumer's Instagram ahead of the weekend.

Rumer, followed by 893,000, whacked on two subsequent bikini shots as she went stringy and retro - she's since clapped back over hate and now she's back with more.

Told She's Fake In Skinny-Shaming Storm

Rumer Willis indoors in a dress
RumerWillis/Instagram

See the photos below. Rumer's Andie Swim promos had been followed by an ocean-view and lawn-set bikini selfie, one showing the Once Upon a time in Hollywood star showing off her trim frame in selfie mode and while in a pale lilac two-piece. Quick to follow as the actress went from shouting out Two Wolves Swimwear to Fisch Swim, was a green bikini snap, and it's here that things turned ugly.

A troll had gained likes for deeming the brunette "fake."

See More Photos Below

Rumer Willis outdoor bikini selfie
RumerWillis/Instagram

"I look at girls who are actually full of life and not "Hollywood" and they don't suck their stomach in when taking pictures and they're full of happiness," they began, claiming that Rumer was "trying to prove to everyone that you can be skinny even though you eat chili cheese fries in secret and scarf down cookies and milk."

An almighty clap-back came first via Rumer's words as she said she felt sorry for the fan, also outlining that she was, for the first time in years, finally happy with her body.

Drops Fresh Photo

Scroll for the latest snap. Rumer, telling the user they were "spewing hatred," also made a health mention, saying: "I also struggle with auto immune issues" and that it had taken "years to eat anything without it being extremely painful."

A very cheeky sunbathing shot followed as the star said this one was "for the haters," confirming that she'd "keep smiling regardless." On Monday morning, Rumer updated in a gorgeous blue bikini shot while reclining on a stone terrace. More after the shot.

Firing Back With New Photo

Opting out of any shade, but lying in some, the Kentucky-born star lay back on a towel-laid chair for her quick selfie, showing off her slim waist and golden tan and tagging Riot Swim. She used holiday-centric emoji in her caption, with fans quickly replying: "Wow Rumer, you are gorgeous."

The buzz around Rumer, Demi, Tallulah, and Scout's swimwear shoot comes as mom Demi invests $2 million in the swimwear brand. Striptease star Demi said it was "important" to include her daughter's in the campaign.

