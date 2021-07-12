Trending Stories
Harry Styles Backed In Yacht Photos With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend

Harry Styles close up
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Harry Styles is receiving a massive - and very positive - response as shirtless photos of him chilling on a yacht with girlfriend Olivia Wilde go viral. The 27-year-old pop sensation, ten years younger than actress girlfriend Olivia, has been soaking up the sun on an Italy vacation, with paparazzi shots this weekend showing the "Fine Line" singer gallivanting around ocean rocks and enjoying the luxury yacht setting while on Giglio Island. Fans, who could easily have jumped on the 10-year age gap, are now backing him. See how below.

Fun In The Sun

Harry Styles on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photos. Harry isn't the only One Direction face who's made headlines for dating an older woman. Fellow 1D singer Liam Payne was, from 2016 to 2018, in a relationship with The X Factor judge Cheryl Cole - the two share a son, Bear.

The snaps showed Harry and Olivia, 37, unable to keep their hands off one another. Wilde, stunning in a dark blue bikini, was seen with snorkel goggles on her head. Meanwhile, Harry, wearing black swim trunks, flaunted his ripped torso and famous tattoos.

See The Photos Below

After taking a dip in the summer waters, Harry and Olivia dried off on-board the yacht, then visibly smooching in a giant make-out. Olivia was also photographed sipping from a water bottle as she rocked her high-waisted swimwear, with Harry seen chatting away to her - with a fair few kissing photos interrupting the conversation.

While couples with large age gaps regularly prove targets for trolls, fans in The Daily Mail's comments section are actually saying "leave them alone." Click here for the photos - scroll for more.

Fans Say 'Leave Them Alone'

Olivia Wilde in a pantsuit
Shutterstock | 842245

With over 1,000 fans agreeing, one user asked the newspaper: "Why do you always mention their age..??"

"I was 26 when I met my husband who was 43 and we still adore each other. Age is nothing compared to being in love and finding capability with someone," another said, with a third telling the paparazzi to leave the couple "alone" as they told the cameras to "put the lens away." Harry and Olivia had first sparked dating rumors by holding hands at a wedding in January 2021. More below.

She Speaks Out On Him

Olivia, who divorced 2003-married husband Tao Tuspoli in 2011 and shares two children with former partner Jason Sudeikis, first addressed Styles last year, speaking to Vogue and saying:

“To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” also adding of him: “I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. "

