Harry Styles Backed In Yacht Photos With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend

Harry Styles is receiving a massive - and very positive - response as shirtless photos of him chilling on a yacht with girlfriend Olivia Wilde go viral. The 27-year-old pop sensation, ten years younger than actress girlfriend Olivia, has been soaking up the sun on an Italy vacation, with paparazzi shots this weekend showing the "Fine Line" singer gallivanting around ocean rocks and enjoying the luxury yacht setting while on Giglio Island. Fans, who could easily have jumped on the 10-year age gap, are now backing him. See how below.