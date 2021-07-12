Trending Stories
Lizzo Doubles Down With Pantless Street Attitude

Lizzo close up amid leaves
Lizzo/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lizzo is currently front-page news for doubling down and offering up two versions of herself. The 33-year-old "Juice" singer and body-positive queen made weekend headlines for offering fans more than they could handle as she stepped out in only a t-shirt dress - with Lizzo's face on it, the oversized white tee was making a statement of self-embracement, with the Grammy winner also taking to Instagram to say: "YALL CAN'T HANDLE TWO LIZZOS."

Lizzo then proceeded to strut around Santa Monica Pier in her fiercely-sassy outfit. Check it out below.

'Can't Handle' Two Of Her

Lizzo poolside in cat outfit
Lizzo/Instagram

See the photos below. Lizzo, last year saying she felt body-positivity had become "too commercialized," continues to reframe the narrative via her often scantily-clad looks, ones that have seen the"Truth Hurts" hit-maker posing in underwear and celebrating her "thunder thighs."

Attending the JBL True Summer event, Lizzo confidently showed off her leggy outfit, one coming as a side-knotted white t-shirt dress bearing the singer's face amid tie-dye purples and seeing her rock a pink-dyed pixie crop, plus strappy white heels.

See The Photos Below

The Cut's take was: "Behold, Lizzo Wearing a Shirt with Lizzo's Face on It" as it pointed out a trend previously channeled by the likes of actors Nicholas Cage and Brad Pitt. Lizzo, meanwhile, had injected major glam and $$$ into her version - alongside the singer's face, the tee came with dollar signs and a Louis Vuitton bag imprinted on it.

Photos showed Lizzo with NBA player Andre Drummond - the event was also attended by reality star Lisa Rinna's 20-year-old daughter Amelia.

Body-Positivity 'Too Commercialized'

Lizzo by a roulette table
Lizzo/Instagram

In September 2020, Lizzo made headlines for speaking out about body-positivity and claiming she's done with it becoming a new-fangled trend. Speaking to Vogue, the star stated:

"It's commercialized. Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about."

In fact, Lizzo said she wanted to be "body-normative" versus "body-positive." 2020's Best New Artist has, herself, been publicly body-shamed. More below.

'Being Fat Is Normal'

In 2020, Lizzo was body-shamed by The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels in a high-profile storm, one Michaels revisited this summer as she said she regretted bringing up the singer's obesity.

"Being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change," Lizzo continued in her Vogue feature: "Change is always uncomfortable, right?"

Lizzo has since updated bikini-clad and writing: "Yeah sex is cool...but have u tried f-cking with yourself???"

