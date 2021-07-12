Trending Stories
Britney Spears Stuns In Short Shorts With Baby Hint

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears last night posted stunning hiking photos of herself with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and she didn't hold back in the caption. The 39-year-old singer, last month telling a Los Angeles court judge that her conservatorship has been forcing her to keep in an IUD - despite her wanting a baby - made her Sunday night Instagram share the first mention of 27-year-old Asghari as a possible "dad," with shots of the 2016-commenced couple warming hearts and getting everyone talking. Check it out below.

Britney & Sam Amid Tough Times

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari indoors
SamAsghari/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney had, on June 23, outlined wanting to welcome a third child with personal trainer Sam, but she made it very clear in her 24-minute appeal that she was being forced to take contraception.

The photos showed the Grammy winner and Iranian Sam taking a break on a woodlands hike and posing by a horizontal tree trunk, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. "Toxic" singer Britney stunned in itty-bitty white shorts, a dark tee, plus chunky white sneakers and socks, looking visibly happy as she smiled in shades.

See The Photos Below

Following two couples shots, Britney shared the December 2020 throwback of herself hiking a pipeline and posing joyfully. She told her 31.1 million followers: "@samasghari looks like such a dad in these pics," adding three cry-face emoji.

Quickly topping comments was Sam, who went punny and replied: "Dadgari."

"AND HE SHOULD #removetheiud #FreeBritney," another wrote, with over 8,000 fans liking the comment. Others, meanwhile, hoped that Britney would "have babies with him." Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Says She's Forced To Keep In IUD

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari smile at a table
BritnsySpears/Instagram

Spears, a mother to teen sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had clearly addressed wanting to become a mother again in court.

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby," she told the judge. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out," she continued.

'Doing Me Way More Harm Than Good'

The "Piece of Me" hit-maker had added: "Because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good."

Britney has been under her father's control since 2008, with her conservatorship seeing 69-year-old Jamie Spears in charge of the singer's finances and a whole lot more. Britney told the judge she can't "sleep" and that she's been left "traumatized." The singer is currently hunting for new legal representation after attorney Sam Ingham resigned earlier this month.

