Britney Spears Stuns In Short Shorts With Baby Hint

Scroll for the photos. Britney had, on June 23, outlined wanting to welcome a third child with personal trainer Sam, but she made it very clear in her 24-minute appeal that she was being forced to take contraception.

The photos showed the Grammy winner and Iranian Sam taking a break on a woodlands hike and posing by a horizontal tree trunk, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. "Toxic" singer Britney stunned in itty-bitty white shorts, a dark tee, plus chunky white sneakers and socks, looking visibly happy as she smiled in shades.