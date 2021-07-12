Britney Spears Stuns In Short Shorts With Baby Hint

Britney Spears last night posted stunning hiking photos of herself with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and she didn't hold back in the caption. The 39-year-old singer, last month telling a Los Angeles court judge that her conservatorship has been forcing her to keep in an IUD - despite her wanting a baby - made her Sunday night Instagram share the first mention of 27-year-old Asghari as a possible "dad," with shots of the 2016-commenced couple warming hearts and getting everyone talking. Check it out below.