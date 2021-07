You don't need to be perfectly still and shut out the world in order to slip into a meditative state. As it turns out, you can practice meditation and achieve mindfulness while on the go as well. This is where walking meditation comes in.

"Many forms of movement can be meditative," notes Bustle, and that includes forest hikes, strolls in the park, or your daily jaunts about town.

Here's how to get started and incorporate walking meditation into your routine.