NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send D'Angelo Russell To Heat For Package Centered On Tyler Herro

A year after reaching the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have found themselves being easily eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Heat may currently have the superstar duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo but as other powerhouse teams in the Eastern Conference grow stronger, they couldn't afford to be contended with their current roster.

If they want to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year, the Heat should find another superstar that would help Butler and Adebayo carry the team.