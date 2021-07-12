NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels & Draft Picks, Per 'Fansided'

Trending Stories
Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the young teams that are seriously aiming to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season. If Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards grow together and build better chemistry, the Timberwolves would indeed have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought next year.

However, if they want to fully dominate the loaded Western Conference and win the NBA championship title, the Timberwolves should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player to their roster this summer.

Pascal Siakam To Minnesota Timberwolves

Pascal Siakam penetrating the opposing team's defense
Gettyimages | Pool

In the past months, the Timberwolves have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. One of the most intriguing offseason trade targets for the Timberwolves is veteran small forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. According to James Piercey of Fansided's Dunking With Wolves, the Timberwolves could offer a package that includes Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, and draft picks to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

"Still, the Raptors disappointed in the 2020-21 season, and a rebuild might be on the horizon," Piercey wrote. "A combination of the three-years-younger Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, and draft capital may be enough to make this happen if Siakam’s market is cooler than the Raptors had hoped."

Pascal Siakam Gives Timberwolves Solid-Two Way Contributor

Pascal Siakam making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Though he's yet to be considered a legitimate superstar in the league, Piercey believes that Siakam would be a "dream acquisition" for the Timberwolves. His potential arrival in Minnesota would help them improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that both rank 25th in the league, per ESPN.

Siakam would give the Timberwolves a very reliable fourth scoring option, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Pascal Siakam's Fit Alongside Timberwolves' 'Big Three'

Pascal Siakam screams after dunking the ball
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley

Siakam may have failed to live up to expectations as Kawhi Leonard's replacement in Toronto, but Piercey believes that he would be an "overqualified secondary playmaker" alongside the Timberwolves' young trio of Towns, Russell, and Edwards. Siakam isn't expected to have a hard time making himself fit with the Timberwolves' "Big Three."

With the years he spent with ball-dominant players like Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry in Toronto, Siakam has learned how to move in an off-ball capacity and efficiently share the court with other All-Stars.

Proposed Trade Would Be Beneficial For Pascal Siakam & Raptors

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot sense for Siakam and the Raptors, especially if Toronto is really planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild this summer. Instead of wasting the years of his prime on a rebuilding team, joining forces with Towns, Russell, and Edwards would give Siakam the opportunity to compete for his second NBA championship title next year.

Meanwhile, by sending the 27-year-old small forward to Minnesota, the Timberwolves would be acquiring two younger players and future draft picks that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. Beasley and McDaniels could join Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Raptors would try to build in the North.

