NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels & Draft Picks, Per 'Fansided'

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the young teams that are seriously aiming to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season. If Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards grow together and build better chemistry, the Timberwolves would indeed have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought next year.

However, if they want to fully dominate the loaded Western Conference and win the NBA championship title, the Timberwolves should strongly consider adding another All-Star caliber player to their roster this summer.