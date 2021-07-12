Here's Why People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Across the United States there are signs that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic could be over. States have dropped mask mandates and allowed businesses to open without restrictions. Vaccines are available to all, and often ready without appointments. Hospitals once filled to capacity have gradually gone back to normal.

Yet the number of deaths from the virus have remained relatively high, even climbing in some states. Experts explain the reason behind the surge, and warned that some people could now be at greater risk than before.