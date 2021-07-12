NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Be 'Surprise Trade Target' For Sixers In Potential Ben Simmons Blockbuster

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. With their inability to win the NBA championship title this season, there are growing speculations that the Sixers could finally break their young superstar duo and use Ben Simmons as the main trade chip to improve their roster around Joel Embiid.

In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Simmons this summer. One of the potential trade partners for the Sixers is the Golden State Warriors.