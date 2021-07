During his conversation with Bartiromo, Trump slammed cable news and the declining viewership seen across the board.

"And, look, I look at cable ratings. I look at the ratings of CNN. They’re down 79 percent," he said.

As reported by Deadline, cable news ratings have declined from May of last year to the same month this year. Notably, Fox News is down 37 percent, CNN is down 45 percent, and MSNBC is down 22 percent.

Despite the largest drop, Fox News retains the highest viewership.