Sidney Powell Slammed Rudy Giuliani After He Questioned Her Election Theories, Report Says

A new report from Business Insider spotlights the reported clash between lawyer Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani during their time on Donald Trump's legal team, which was tasked with challenging the results of the 2020 election.

According to the report, the incident is outlined in author Michael Wolff's forthcoming book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.

The book claims that the clash took place in November after Powell joined the Trump campaign's legal team, which Giuliani was already a part of.