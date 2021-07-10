Here's Why You Should Reapply Sunscreen If You're Wearing Makeup

Sunscreen is a crucial part of a healthy skincare regimen for anyone, regardless of age and lifestyle. Whether you work from home or spend all day outdoors, you like a fresh-faced look or love to get your glam on, sun protection is important year-round, even more so during summer.

"SPF is key to preventing sunburns and signs of premature aging (like fine lines and dark spots)," notes Yahoo! Life, citing PureWow.

However, the sunscreen you apply in the morning can't offer the same protection throughout the day, which is why you should reapply it regularly -- even if you're wearing makeup. Read on to learn how to and why it's important to do it.