NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Eyeing To Acquire Ben Simmons Without Sacrificing D'Angelo Russell Or Anthony Edwards

Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the young superstars who are expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their inability to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally explore trading Simmons and find Joel Embiid a new superstar running mate this summer.

Despite his dismal performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, several teams have already expressed interest in adding Simmons to their roster.