Damian Lillard Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors Surrounding Him & The Trail Blazers

After the third day of Team USA practice in Las Vegas, Lillard was asked by reporters regarding the trade rumors surrounding him and the Trail Blazers. As of now, Lillard said that he hasn't demanded a trade from the Trail Blazers. If he wants to discuss something, he said that he would talk directly to Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey.

"Anything that I have to say, I'm going to say directly to [Blazers general manager] Neil [Olshey] and I'm going to address it directly with my team," Lillard said, as quoted by ESPN. "There's really nothing else I have to say about it."