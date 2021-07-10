Penelope Cruz Wows In Plunging Blue Swimsuit In Sardinia

Penelope Cruz is seeing paparazzi photos of her go viral - precisely because she's looking sensational at 47 while in a plunging blue swimsuit. The Vicky Christina Barcelona actress is currently soaking up the sun in the luxurious Italian destination of Sardinia, where she's been joined by 52-year-old actor husband Javier Bardem and the couple's two children.

Penelope, who was already catching Bardem's eye as they co-starred in Woody Allen's 2008 Vicky movie, is now catching the world's eye. Check it out below.