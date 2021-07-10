5 Little-Known Facts About 'Harry Potter'

Hardcore Harry Potter fans may think they know everything about the popular book and movie series but do they really?

When it comes to the many movies of the franchise, there are plenty of little-known topics, starting with the fact that there were actually two Harry Potters.

In a Pottermore entry, via the Insider, author J.K. Rowling explained that before Harry came his great-grandfather of the same name.

"Henry Potter (Harry to his intimates), was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 - 1921. Henry caused a minor stir when he publicly condemned then Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family's exclusion from the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight.'"