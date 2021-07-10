Trending Stories
The Rock's Backside Popular In Shirtless Sweat Shot

The Rock smiling up close
Shutterstock | 242987224
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is proving Mr. Popular on Instagram as a muscle-flaunting and back-to-the-camera shot gains likes. The 49-year-old former wrestler and action superstar has been honing his already-ripped physique into even more extreme shape for upcoming movie Black Adam, with a photo of the ex WWE face showing every ripple.

Posting for his 252 million followers, The Rock announced he was "back to work," with the post seeing him thank the crew - fans seemed to have their eye on something else, though.

Another Jaw-Dropping Photo

The Rock in a gray suit
Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the snap. Dwayne, who has been sharing late-night gym shots as he squeezes in extra pre-bed workouts ahead of the movie's release, shared a photo hiding his face, but not his world-famous body.

The Fast & Furious star, snapped taking a chill moment, was outdoors and amid home basketball nets, posing back to the camera and wearing a white towel around his neck - the shirtless photo showing Dwayne's famous tattoos also came with black training leggings bearing the Black Adam logo.

See The Photo Below

Taking to his caption, Johnson said it was the "final week" of production for the movie due for release July 29.

"I can’t thank you guys enough for all your support. Grateful. Truly," he continued, adding:

"Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution. You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time 🙏🏾👊🏾 And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve🤞🏾💪🏾." The dad of three also shouted out the DC universe.

Fans All About The Cake

The Rock shirtless and outdoors
TheRock/Instagram

The reponse has been immense. Dwayne, who boasts more Instagram followers than Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, brought in over 4 million likes, with one of the most-liked comments reading: "Not the Rock caking."

Over 6,000 users liked the response - many replied with cheeky replies about the sweaty backside show. The Rock is fresh from a front view of his muscle machine of a body, one showing the "tiny white tracking dots" being applied to his skin by makeup artist Bjoern Rehbein. More photos below.

Final Week Of Training

Admitting that he'd been putting his diet as well as his fitness through their paces, Johnson captioned the shirtless photo:

"My skilled make up artist, Bjoern Rehbein is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies."

The actor has also been promoting Netflix's Red Notice starring Israeli Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

