The Rock's Backside Popular In Shirtless Sweat Shot

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is proving Mr. Popular on Instagram as a muscle-flaunting and back-to-the-camera shot gains likes. The 49-year-old former wrestler and action superstar has been honing his already-ripped physique into even more extreme shape for upcoming movie Black Adam, with a photo of the ex WWE face showing every ripple.

Posting for his 252 million followers, The Rock announced he was "back to work," with the post seeing him thank the crew - fans seemed to have their eye on something else, though.