Heather Dubrow confirmed the start of production on the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with a post shared to her Instagram page on July 8.

Along with an image of herself surrounded by several members of the Bravo production team, all of whom were wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dubrow said, "Here we go …"

Dubrow's post comes just weeks after the network confirmed she would be brought back to the reality series for its upcoming episodes.