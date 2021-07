Scarlett Johansson has been at the top of her game as an actress for the past several years. So, it's no surprise that the 36-year-old has a stunning net worth.

In the years since Johansson appeared in her breakthrough role in the 2001 black comedy Ghost World, she's been nominated for and won a number of awards, including four nominations for Golden Globe Awards, two wins at the Teen Choice Awards, and a BAFTA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.