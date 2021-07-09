Julianne Hough Starts Every Morning With Lots Of Dancing

In a captivating 2020 video that has scored nearly 270,000 views on YouTube, the Rock of Ages and Safe Haven actress explained that her extensive yet rejuvenating morning ritual is all about getting fully in touch with her body.

“The first thing that I do right when I wake up, I open the curtains," said Hough, who enjoys getting plenty of natural light first thing in the morning, as well as listening to her favorite music.

After a drink of lemon water that she prepares the night before, the Dancing with the Stars is ready for her breathing exercises.

“Then I get into my priming exercise, which is 30 breaths in and out of the nose with my arms going up and down for three rounds. And after every round, I think of something that I’m grateful for. By the time I’m finished there, I’m like buzzing like crazy, feeling super, super connected to my body. My mind has surrendered to my body."

