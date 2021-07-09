Julianne Hough Starts Every Morning With Lots Of Dancing

It's no secret that Julianne Hough can bust a move. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge has incorporated her passion for dancing into her morning routine, as she herself confessed in a video filmed for Elle.
Aside from dancing in front of her bedroom mirror, the 32-year-old actress, singer, and all-around artist kicks off her mornings with a slew of invigorating activities that ensure she has the best start of the day possible. Watch her refreshing and uplifting morning ritual below.