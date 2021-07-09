Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Sunbathes In Bikini After Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Stretches In Spandex With Exciting News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Kyrie Irving For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & Draft Picks

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Celebrities

Luenell Makes 'History' With Nude 'Penthouse' Shoot: Her Message To The Haters

Donald Trump Will Face Over 1,000 Years Of Prison Time, Author Says

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Author Tomi T. Ahonen, who frequently speculates about former President Donald Trump's legal peril, believes that the real estate mogul will face 1,002 years of prison time.

In a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday, Ahonen made his predictions based on crimes related to Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Trump's alleged pardon bribe scheme, and the events of January 6, when the U.S. Capitol was stormed.

"Prison time served CONSECUTIVELY not CONCURRENTLY," Ahonen said.

In particular, the author suggested that Trump would face significant charges stemming from January 6.

Ahonen Believes January 6 Will Sink Trump

According to Ahonen, Trump will receive prison time for various events that took place during the storming of the Capitol.

"I believe Trump will get a TON of years on Jan 6. I am looking at BARE MINIMUM now, for a base line," he wrote.

He claimed Trump would face 25 years for planning a terrorist attack, 25 years for leading a terrorist attack against the United States, 10 years for the attempted hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence, 10 years for the attempted torture of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 10 years for the attempted gassing of Congress, and 20 years for the death of five people

Trump Could Face Incitement Of Violence Charges

Donald Trump waves to the camera.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine previously said that Trump and his allies who spoke at the Stop the Steal rally — which took place before the Capitol riot — are being examined for possible incitement of violence charges.

As The Inquisitr reported, Racine suggested that Trump and his allies' remarks before the Capitol riot could fit the bill for motivating others to commit violence.

"We're gonna balance the First Amendment rights, of course, of speakers versus this law and will be judicious in deciding whether to charge and who to charge, but every single person at that rally is being reviewed."

Still, Racine's comments were made in January, and Trump has yet to face any charges.

Weisselberg Was Indicted

As reported by The New York Times, Weisselberg was indicted as part of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation into the Trump Organization.

According to Yahoo News, the wording of the indictment suggests that the charge against Weisselberg is just the tip of the iceberg.

"One of the largest individual beneficiaries of the defendants' scheme was Allen Weisselberg," the indictment read.

Randy Zelin, a former New York state prosecutor, claims that the word "individual" suggests that other people benefitted from the Trump Organization's alleged tax avoidance scheme.

Weisselberg Was Removed From A Trump Golf Course

After the indictment, Weisselberg was removed from his position as director of one of Trump's Scotland golf courses, Yahoo News reported.

"A notice filed on Thursday with Companies House, the UK registry of private companies, showed that Weisselberg had been terminated as a director of Trump International Golf Club Scotland, a holding company that owns Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort, Trump International Golf Links," the publication claimed.

Another notice revealed Trump was also terminated from his position as a person with influence over the company's operations.

Latest Headlines

Top Ways To Burn Calories Without Exercising

July 9, 2021

The Best Skincare Tips For Your 40s

July 9, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Kyrie Irving For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & Draft Picks

July 9, 2021

Eva Marie Talks About WWE Return, Fans Hatred & Total Divas' Influence On Women's Wrestling

July 9, 2021

Coach Gregg Popovich Determined To Justify Kevin Love's Inclusion On Team USA's Olympic Roster

July 9, 2021

Everything New To Netflix This Weekend

July 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.