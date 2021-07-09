Donald Trump Will Face Over 1,000 Years Of Prison Time, Author Says

Author Tomi T. Ahonen, who frequently speculates about former President Donald Trump's legal peril, believes that the real estate mogul will face 1,002 years of prison time.

In a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday, Ahonen made his predictions based on crimes related to Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Trump's alleged pardon bribe scheme, and the events of January 6, when the U.S. Capitol was stormed.

"Prison time served CONSECUTIVELY not CONCURRENTLY," Ahonen said.

In particular, the author suggested that Trump would face significant charges stemming from January 6.