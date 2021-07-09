The Best Skincare Tips For Your 40s

It's not a secret that skincare requirements change with age and while every decade comes with its own set of challenges, taking care of your skin should always be a priority. The good news is, it's never too late to start a beauty regimen that best suits your needs or to adapt your skincare routine to the specific requirements of aging skin.

"In our teens, it’s all about keeping acne at bay. Our 20s are about prevention: preventing fine lines, sun damage, and still, yes, acne. Our 30s are about recovery… and anti-aging. And our 40s? It’s about maintenance," writes Poosh's Sarah Howard.

Here's what to do to keep your skin looking healthy, glowing, and youthful in your 40s.