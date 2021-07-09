Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Kyrie Irving For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & Draft Picks

Ben Simmons guarding Kyrie Irving
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After the Atlanta Hawks ruined their title dreams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadephia 76ers. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would explore trading Simmons in the 2021 offseason.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers would look to acquire another All-Star caliber player that would help Joel Embiid carry the team next year.

Kyrie Irving To Sixers

Kyrie Irving making plays for the Nets
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Sixers this summer is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, Lucas Johnson of Fansided's The Sixer Sense suggested a way on how the Sixers would be able to acquire Irving from the Nets in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Irving.

Why The Nets Would Make The Trade

Ben Simmons lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, there's no sign that the Nets are planning to move Irving this summer. However, Johnson believes that the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Nets if they want to boost their defense while acquiring young players and future draft assets.

"It’s fair to say that the Brooklyn Nets have more than enough offense on their team as currently constructed," Johnson wrote. "What they lack is an elite defender to anchor the defense and that is what should intrigue Simmons. He can just defend and facilitate the offense while not having to worry about scoring the ball if these past playoffs prove to be a new permeant mindset."

Sixers Sacrifice A Bit Of Future For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving running the Nets' offense
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Trading for a player of Irving's caliber would certainly require the Sixers to pay the king's ransom. However, it's the type of sacrifice that they should be ready to make if they are serious about helping Embiid reach the NBA Finals and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Irving would give the Sixers an All-Star caliber point guard, as well as a prolific scorer and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he averaged 28.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, ESPN.

Ben Simmons Would Welcome A Trade To Sixers

Simmons would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Nets. Instead of staying on the team that used him as a scapegoat for their second-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, joining forces with James Harden and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn would give him a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year.

Aside from maximizing his potential on the court, Harden and Durant could also serve as Simmons' mentors to address major flaws in his game and keep his confidence on the floor.

