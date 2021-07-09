Eva Marie Talks About WWE Return, Fans Hatred & Total Divas' Influence On Women's Wrestling

Eva Marie's WWE career came to a halt in 2017. A year after she was suspended for violating the company's wellness policy, she announced her departure from WWE. Prior to that, she also released a statement that she would no longer be returning to the seventh season of Total Divas.

Eva Marie used her time away from the wrestling world to pursue other careers. However, three years since she explored the outside world, she decided to end her WWE hiatus by signing a new contract with the company in October 2020.