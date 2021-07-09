Trending Stories
Eva Marie Talks About WWE Return, Fans Hatred & Total Divas' Influence On Women's Wrestling

Eva Marie wearing a gown during an event
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
WWE
JB Baruelo

Eva Marie's WWE career came to a halt in 2017. A year after she was suspended for violating the company's wellness policy, she announced her departure from WWE. Prior to that, she also released a statement that she would no longer be returning to the seventh season of Total Divas.

Eva Marie used her time away from the wrestling world to pursue other careers. However, three years since she explored the outside world, she decided to end her WWE hiatus by signing a new contract with the company in October 2020.

Eva Marie Reveals Why Her WWE Return Was Delayed

Eva Marie wearing a white dress
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

However, Eva Marie didn't immediately make an appearance when she inked a new deal with WWE. She was originally scheduled to make a comeback before WrestleMania 37 but to fans' disappointment, she didn't show up. In an interview with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report, she explained her decision to delay her WWE return.

"There's always so many things where creatively, story-wise, there were so many thing where I was going to come back before 'Mania, and then I wasn't," Eva Marie said. "Timing is everything, and just making sure it made sense."

Eva Marie's WWE Return & New Protege

Piper Niven wearing navy dress in a WWE event
Gettyimages | Bryan Steffy

In May 2021, WWE gave a major hint regarding Eva Marie's return when they made an advertisement about an unnamed "celebrity who wants to help other people." On a June 14 episode of Raw, WWE scheduled a match between her and Naomi.

However, it wasn't Eva Marie who showed up and defeated Naomi in the fight but an unnamed protege whom she later named Doudrop. Unfortunately, during a tag team match against Naomi and Asuka, Doudrop turned on Eva Marie resulting in them to lose the fight.

Eva Marie Loves Fans Hatred

Eva Marie wearing red dress
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Though she has been away from WWE for years, Eva Marie still knew how to spark the ire of wrestling fans on social media. Recently, she once again became the center of discussion of angry fans after she posted on Twitter that she has more victories in 2021 than fellow WWE women wrestlers Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Mae Young combined.

In an interview with TV Insider, she loves the support and hatred that the fans are throwing at her. She said that she fully embraced her role as a villain and called WWE fans the "best fans in the world."

Total Divas Impact On Women's Wrestling

Eva Marie with other members of Total Divas
Gettyimages | Joe Scarnici

In the same interview, Eva Marie also talked about Total Divas, a reality TV series where she appeared for six seasons. Though the show had already ended in 2019, Eva Marie believes that it deserves to be credited for influencing women to be interested in wrestling and watching WWE.

“Total Divas came around, and now all of a sudden they are watching Raw and SmackDown," Eva Marie said. "It was really where the whole evolution of women and women’s wrestling really started and got talked about. I was grateful to be on it for six seasons because it created such an awesome fan base for me.”

