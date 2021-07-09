Coach Gregg Popovich Determined To Justify Kevin Love's Inclusion On Team USA's Olympic Roster

The USA men's national basketball team earned plenty of criticisms after they included Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love to the list of players that would represent the country in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Unlike the other 11 players, Love is no longer in his All-Star form and has health with numerous injuries in the past years.
This season where he only played 25 games, the 32-year-old big man averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.