Coach Gregg Popovich Determined To Justify Kevin Love's Inclusion On Team USA's Olympic Roster

Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich is well aware of the controversy surrounding Love's participation in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic. In an interview after the team's first practice at UNLV on Tuesday, Popovich said that they would do everything they can to help Love prove his doubters wrong.

"We're going to work his ass off the next four to five weeks and demand a lot," Popovich said, as quoted by ESPN. "That's going to definitely get him back into the rhythm he needs to be in to continue to play. I think that's one of the big reasons he wanted to do this, so he can get himself back to who he was."