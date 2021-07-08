What's Kim Kardashian Renaming KKW Beauty To After Divorce?

KKW Beauty, named after the star's legally-married name of Kim Kardashian West, updated its Instagram to tell shoppers:

“On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

The brand did not confirm if KKW Beauty's overhall would include a new name, but sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are saying there already is one.