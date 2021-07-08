5 Celebs Who Still Support Trump

Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency came to an end in a bombastic way when one of his rallies led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the controversy around Trump, which causes him to lose relationships with banks and business partners, many celebrities continue to support the real estate mogul.

As reported by BuzzFeed, the violence at the historic American building didn't phase some of Trump's celebrity backers, some of whom don't believe that it was not the attempted coup d'état that some believe it was.