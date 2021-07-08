Savannah Chrisley Sunbathes In Bikini After Exciting Announcement

Savannah Chrisley is topping up her already-golden tan and enjoying some much-earned down time after making an exciting announcement. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has been pulling a bit of a Kylie Jenner as she continues to promote Lip Kits from her 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics brand, but the Southern Belle's popular merch goes beyond the lips.

Earlier today, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley confirmed the SASSY Brush Set will be available for purchase - fans are likely eyeing the selfie that followed the announcement.