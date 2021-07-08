Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Sunbathes In Bikini After Exciting Announcement

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is topping up her already-golden tan and enjoying some much-earned down time after making an exciting announcement. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has been pulling a bit of a Kylie Jenner as she continues to promote Lip Kits from her 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics brand, but the Southern Belle's popular merch goes beyond the lips.

Earlier today, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley confirmed the SASSY Brush Set will be available for purchase - fans are likely eyeing the selfie that followed the announcement.

New Merch From Rising Brand

Savannah Chrisley car selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the sunbathe. Savannah, followed by 2.2 million on Instagram, updated early on Thursday and confirming that her brand is expanding. The Southern Belle's affordable makeup line currently retails a $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit.

Taking to her stories, Savannah shared a photo of five different-sized makeup brushes, writing: "THEY'RE FINALLY THERE! THE SASSY BRUSH SET WILL BE AVAILABLE TODAY AT 3PM EST/12PM PST." She even added a countdown timer to build up buzz.

Scroll For Her Bikini Snap

The budding entrepreneur, who now sees fans dubbing her Lip Kits better than 23-year-old Kylie Jenner's ones, quickly reappeared while slipping out of her promo shoes - and into her bikini. The workout queen, who has been showing off the results of her sweat sessions in recent yacht snaps, shared a quick close-up of herself sunbathing outdoors, peeping a black bikini top, seriously mean tan, and seemingly enjoying the good weather.

Savannah's toned shoulders took center stage, with the reality star also wearing dark shades.

See More Photos Below

Savannah Chrisley bikini selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who hasn't had an easy time of late with her swimwear snaps, made headlines earlier this summer for clapping back at trolls leaving cruel remarks over her body. The star shut down suggestions that she's had cosmetic surgery, saying "my boobs are real" as she also admitted having gained weight and changed shape due to her workouts.

Chrisley, who has fronted South Beach Diet and currently influences for home workout equipment Body Revolution, has also been sharing inspiring words. See them below.

Growing From Within

Back in March, Savannah updated her Instagram with a classy and feminine topless snap, one seeing her reach out to anyone going through a tough time. The Georgia native told her followers:

"If you happen to find yourself in a rough phase of life, DON’T rush the process! Don’t take shortcuts, because you’ll miss what it means to grow through what you go through."

Savannah didn't have the easiest 2020, a year that brought both her split from Nic Kerdiles and her third endometriosis surgery.

