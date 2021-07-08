Trending Stories
NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Sacrifice 'Future' To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

Stephen Curry talking to Damian Lillard after the game
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the busiest teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, most people believe that the Warriors would resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they possess a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.

Dream Trade Target In 2021 Offseason - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's Dame Time pose
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the dream trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers may have said on numerous occasions that they don't have any plan of trading Lillard but he expresses his desire to leave, they would left with no choice but to start listening to offers for him on the trade market.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that the Warriors shouldn't think twice before sacrificing their "future" to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard urging the crowd to cheer
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Bringing a player of Lillard's caliber to Golden State would definitely cost the Warriors a fortune. However, it's the type of move that they should be ready to make if they serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry, Green, and Thompson.

To get Lillard out of Portland, Hughes suggested that the Warriors could offer the Trail Blazers a trade package that includes James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and two future top-five protected first-round picks.

Damian Lillard On-Court Impact On Warriors

Damian Lillard claps his hands after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Lillard would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Warriors. His potential arrival in Bay Area would help them improve their offensive efficiency that rank 19th in the league, scoring 108.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give the Warriors one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as another incredible playmaker and elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 30-year-old point guard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Will Stephen Curry-Damian Lillard Pairing Work?

The proposed blockbuster trade would definitely pose some questions regarding Curry and Lillard's fit on the court since they both play the point guard position and need the ball in their hands to excel on the court. However, Hughes believes that Curry won't mind making adjustments with his game to accommodate Lillard in Golden State. He has done it before when they acquired Kevin Durant in the 2016 free agency.

If Lillard, Curry, Green, and Thompson mesh well on the court, the Warriors could form another superteam in the 2021-22 NBA season.

