Britney Spears Raises Alarm With Nude Bathtime Pic

Britney Spears yesterday took a matter of hours to garner suspicious comments as she shared a sultry and naked bathtime photo. The 39-year-old singer, still in the news for addressing a Los Angeles court judge over her conservatorship, has been keeping her Instagram updates eye-catching as the frenzy over her continues, with the latest bringing a classy self-care moment. Britney's Wednesday update, shared with her 31.1 million followers, showed her muscular and naked back before a bath, and it looks like Instagram has a problem with it.