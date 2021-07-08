Rumer Willis Defends 'Skinny' Bikini Photos With Eating Abnormality

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis is clapping back at hateful comments, this as she goes viral for filling her Instagram with red-hot and summer-ready bikini photos. The 32-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress has been making headlines alongside her 58-year-old mother and two sisters for stripping down to swimwear while promoting Andie Swim - the brand was cherry-picked by actress Demi on the investment front this year, with the promo bringing all four ladies in the merch. Not without a storm, though.