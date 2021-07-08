Ben Higgins Shares Inspiring Photo After Suffering 'Breakdown'

Ben Higgins is inspiring fans as he fronts media outlets for revealing he's suffered a "breakdown." The good-guy face of popular reality series The Bachelor is fresh from a podcast reveal as he confirms being back in Indiana following mental health troubles - speaking on Better Etc, the 32-year-old confessed he'd been in a "low place," also having a hard time picturing the "next season."

Over on Ben's Instagram, uplifting content is seeing the much-loved star showered with love. Check it out below.