Ben Higgins Shares Inspiring Photo After Suffering 'Breakdown'

Ben Higgins

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ben Higgins is inspiring fans as he fronts media outlets for revealing he's suffered a "breakdown." The good-guy face of popular reality series The Bachelor is fresh from a podcast reveal as he confirms being back in Indiana following mental health troubles - speaking on Better Etc, the 32-year-old confessed he'd been in a "low place," also having a hard time picturing the "next season."

Over on Ben's Instagram, uplifting content is seeing the much-loved star showered with love. Check it out below.

Admits Mental 'Breakdown'

Ben Higgins in shirt and bow tie
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Scroll for the photo. Ben, who shot to fame on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and has since launched his own podcast with alum and co-host Ashley Iaconetti, confirmed:

"I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I'm going, "I don't know what's happening." I don't know what this next season of life looks like for me.'"

He also called himself "farther and farther removed from the show," adding that he needed to "figure out what my life's gonna look like."

Shares Inspiring Snap

Ben Higgins and Jess Clark indoor selfie
BenHiggins/Instagram

Six days ago, Ben shared a stunning snap with fiancé Jess Clarke - the photo geo-tagged the couple in Winona Lake, Indiana and showed them grinning while under wood beams and indoors. Showing high spirits, Ben told his 1.2 million followers:

"Switching our wedding attire for swimsuits and lake starting….NOW! Ps: note @jessclarke_ really trendy new oversized suit coat…her outfit deats (that how you spell it?) coming at a later but still anticipated date."

Jess was quick to swoop into the comments, writing: "Jacket by Higgins.Ben."

Talks Being In 'Low Place'

Continuing on the podcast, the Alone in Plain Sight author added: "It's a really exciting season. The seasons are unfamiliar to me, but it's also really hard because I'm at a low place. I don't see myself as this thriving figure right now. I'm kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I've held close."

Ben released his book earlier this year, using it to reveal his addiction to pain medication, one spurred by his teen surgery for a knee injury. More photos below.

Fans React

Fans big-time turned out in the IG update - a fair few were taken by Ben's dapper look, with others begging the couple to pick a lakeside wedding. "Love you two!" one fan wrote, adding: "Ben so happy you found someone so special."

Ben, who is now sober from pain meds for 9+ years, got help for his battle. Last month, he and Jess made headlines for saying they're thinking about adopting kids, saying: "Jess and I are very interested in adopting."

