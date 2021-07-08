Everything New To Netflix This Weekend

Get ready to "Netflix and chill" this weekend because there's plenty of television series and movies coming to the streaming service on July 9 and 10.

According to a report shared by Forbes, the entire month has been exceptionally good for subscribers and this weekend will be no different, especially considering the platform is releasing new TV programs and films for both adults and teens.

On July 9, following the addition of films, including movies from the Austin Powers and Kung Fu Panda franchises, No Strings Attached, and Spanglish, earlier this month, Netflix will share eight new releases.