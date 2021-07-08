Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Stretches In Spandex With Exciting News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Mavs For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Sacrifice 'Future' To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

Celebrities

Britney Spears Raises Alarm With Nude Bathtime Pic

Everything New To Netflix This Weekend

A pair of feet are seen in front of a TV with Netflix streaming.
Unsplash | Mollie Sivaram
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Get ready to "Netflix and chill" this weekend because there's plenty of television series and movies coming to the streaming service on July 9 and 10.

According to a report shared by Forbes, the entire month has been exceptionally good for subscribers and this weekend will be no different, especially considering the platform is releasing new TV programs and films for both adults and teens.

On July 9, following the addition of films, including movies from the Austin Powers and Kung Fu Panda franchises, No Strings Attached, and Spanglish, earlier this month, Netflix will share eight new releases.

Netflix Has Comedy And Mystery Coming Soon

Keir Gilchrist stands in a white shirt next to an 'Atypical' sign.
Gettyimages | Charley Gallay

Atypical Season 4, a comedy-drama that follows an autistic boy, played by Keir Gilchrist, is one series that be released on Friday.

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport also star in the series, which caters to the 14 and up crew.

Biohackers Season 2 is also coming on July 9.

As explained but the streaming service, the series follows a medical student as she enters a German university in hopes of uncovering a conspiracy linking a family tragedy to a professor.

The series stars Luna Wedler, Jessica Schwarz, and Benno Fürmann is for mature audiences only.

The Cook of Castamar and Virgin River will be shared, as well.

There's No Shortage Of Films Being Released

Sadie Sink stands in front of a 'Fear Street' sign with an axed man behind her.
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant

For those interested in checking out a horror film, Netflix has Fear Street Part 2: 1978, a nearly two-hour film that follows a murder spree in the cursed town of Shadyside.

If you're out for something lighter, check out How I Became a Superhero or The Last Summer.

According to Netflix, The Last Summer follows a group of teens from a Chicago as they attempt to navigate through their dreams, relationships, and identities, and stars a number of famous faces, including K.J. Apa, Maia Mitchell, Tyler Posey.

Netflix Even Has A New Standup Performance

Lee Su-geun wears a Santa costume.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lee_Su_Geun.JPG

If movies and scripted series aren't your thing, perhaps you should take time out to watch Lee Su-geun in his comedy special.

As revealed by Netflix, Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach is a 45 minute stand-up comedy show.

"Lee Su-geun's rise to Korean comedy stardom went hand in hand with his mastery over picking up social cues. Now, he's ready to share his know-hows," the streaming service revealed.

According to the Korea Times Su-geun will interact with a live audience as he listens to their worries during the show.

'American Ultra' Will Be Released On July 10

Kristen Stewart stands in front of an 'American Ultra' movie poster.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

On Saturday, July 10, Netflix subscribers will be further treated to another exciting film, 2015's American Ultra, which stars Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg.

American Ultra is a rated-R film that follows the life Mike Howell, a stoner played by Eisenberg who is actually government agent that has been marked as a liability and ordered for execution.

Other movies added to Netflix earlier this month include Charlie’s Angels, Love Actually, Mortal Kombat, Star Trek Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Underworld.

Latest Headlines

What's Kim Kardashian Renaming KKW Beauty To After Divorce?

July 8, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Sunbathes In Bikini After Exciting Announcement

July 8, 2021

5 Celebs Who Still Support Trump

July 8, 2021

Alex Rodriguez Launches Beauty Line For Men

July 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Mavs For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

July 8, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Sacrifice 'Future' To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

July 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.