Tayshia Adams Thinks Blake Moynes And Katie Thurston Are A 'Great Match'

Tayshia Adams is Team Blake.

On the heels of Blake Moynes' addition to the currently airing 17th season of The Bachelorette, which came after the show's third rose ceremony, Adams appeared on ABC's Good Morning America, where she said that despite her own past with the contestant, she believes he's a "great match" for Katie Thurston.

While chatting with host Michael Strahan, Adams, who began starring on the 16th season of the show in 2020 following the sudden exit of Clare Crawley, who left the series to pursue a romance with Dale Moss, said she knows Moynes' intentions are good.