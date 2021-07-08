Here's How Much You Should Sleep Based On Your Age

Plenty of things influence our quality of sleep. For one thing, sleep patterns change as we grow older, leading to more frequent naps during the day and shortened sleep cycles at night. Lifestyle choices also greatly impact sleep health, which is deeply affected by diet, exercise, hydration, and stress.

In order to form healthy sleep habits that will last a lifetime, experts advise that you work with your body rather than against it and come to understand your sleep-wake cycle, which typically becomes stable in your 20s.

While people in this age group often have a hard time committing to a stable sleep routine due to a busy schedule, active lifestyle, or having to stay up late/wake up early for school or work, the good news is that you don't need to be very strict about it as long as you make sure to practice good sleep habits more often than not.

"People in their 20s should avoid significant intake of caffeine (more than one cup a day), minimize stress, and exercise at least 30 minutes a day to ensure adequate sleep," says Dr. Paul Kaloostian, a California-based neurosurgeon.